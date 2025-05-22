Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $479,000 Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,706 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of LendingTree worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $956,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $1,254,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in LendingTree by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 42,647 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Scott Peyree bought 21,045 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $877,366.05. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 76,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,124.40. This represents a 37.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LendingTree Stock Performance

Shares of TREE stock opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.78. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $62.49.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.93 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TREE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

LendingTree Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

