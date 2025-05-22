Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $550,000 Stock Position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) by 761.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,763 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of LexinFintech worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group set a $13.60 price target on shares of LexinFintech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

LexinFintech Stock Performance

Shares of LexinFintech stock opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.46.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 7.47%.

LexinFintech Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from LexinFintech’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. LexinFintech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

Further Reading

