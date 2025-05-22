Nomura Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) by 95.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,764 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zhihu were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZH. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 15,325 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 28,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE ZH opened at $3.92 on Thursday. Zhihu Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $341.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.17.

Zhihu Profile

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $117.71 million for the quarter.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People’s Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.

