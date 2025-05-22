Nomura Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 174.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,723 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Matterport were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Matterport by 8,366.4% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,305,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242,493 shares during the period. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,001,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,613,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,240,000. Finally, Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new stake in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Stock Performance

MTTR stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15. Matterport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $5.46. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.06.

About Matterport

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Matterport had a negative net margin of 157.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

