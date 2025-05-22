Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $401,000 in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 116,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $21,776,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 371.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 22,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $611,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.46. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $88.00.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 372.22%.

PII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Polaris from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Baird R W cut Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Polaris from $67.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Polaris from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

