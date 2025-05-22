Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $458,000 in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In other news, Director Denny Marie Post sold 5,500 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $276,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at $224,745.40. The trade was a 55.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 2,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.66 per share, for a total transaction of $93,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 408,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,070,221.96. This trade represents a 0.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE:TNL opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.61. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $58.95.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

