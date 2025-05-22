Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $461,000 in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDP. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in COPT Defense Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in COPT Defense Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in COPT Defense Properties by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in COPT Defense Properties by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

NYSE CDP opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.78. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.86.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. COPT Defense Properties’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is currently 97.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Insider Activity at COPT Defense Properties

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,398 shares of COPT Defense Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $117,426.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

