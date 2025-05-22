Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $488,000 in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $607,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 364.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 355,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,024,000 after purchasing an additional 278,743 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $14,068,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $91.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $152.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.55.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $139.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.92 and a 12 month high of $142.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.11 and a 200-day moving average of $102.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 1.34.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $158.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.83% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

