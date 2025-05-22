Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $500,000 in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.5075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNT. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays lowered Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

