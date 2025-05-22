Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $515,000 in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In other news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $540,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $340.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $320.00 and a 52-week high of $407.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.61.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on EG shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target (down previously from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $375.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $434.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.09.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

