Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $519,000 in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,059,000. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Haemonetics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 281,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 60,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 13,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Expect Equity LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAE opened at $66.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.32. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $94.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.15.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.38 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 9.47%. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America cut Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.89.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

