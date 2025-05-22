Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $536,000 in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCO. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Brink’s by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th.

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $84.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.37. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $80.21 and a 12-month high of $115.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.43. Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Brink’s’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.57%.

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

