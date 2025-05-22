Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $541,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in Tyson Foods by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:TSN opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.