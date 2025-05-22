Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $447,000 Investment in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revvity by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,761,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,170,000 after buying an additional 2,969,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revvity by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,290,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,930,000 after buying an additional 156,679 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Revvity by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,631,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,764,000 after buying an additional 1,151,821 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Revvity by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,358,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,725,000 after buying an additional 23,650 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revvity by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,058,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,939,000 after buying an additional 1,372,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Revvity from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Revvity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $89.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. Revvity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $129.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.62 and a 200 day moving average of $109.81.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $664.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.30 million. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Revvity’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.91%.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

