Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $519,000 Investment in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 431.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

SR opened at $74.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.77 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.33. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.10). Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Spire from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

