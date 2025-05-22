Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $50,548,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,321,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,012,000 after purchasing an additional 882,234 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,675,000 after purchasing an additional 797,112 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,185,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,180,000 after purchasing an additional 276,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $8,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $54.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.31.

Avient Announces Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. Avient had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Avient’s payout ratio is 100.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avient from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Avient to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Avient in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Avient

Avient Profile

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.