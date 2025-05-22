Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 648.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 15,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $249,994.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,341.21. This trade represents a 22.66% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 5.3%

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.24. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XRAY. UBS Group dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

