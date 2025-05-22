Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,476,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,591,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,381,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,521,000 after purchasing an additional 965,097 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,475,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,138,000 after purchasing an additional 623,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

