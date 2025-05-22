Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $19,663,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 711,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,870,000 after purchasing an additional 203,309 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,920,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,492,000 after purchasing an additional 178,896 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 882,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,451,000 after purchasing an additional 160,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $7,470,000.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,088 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $55,368.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 141,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,420.85. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,929 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $98,166.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,397.73. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,561 shares of company stock valued at $642,092. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of POWI stock opened at $51.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.31. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $79.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.14.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $105.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.44 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 129.23%.

Power Integrations Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.