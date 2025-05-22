Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

TXT opened at $73.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $94.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average of $75.53.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXT. TD Cowen upgraded Textron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Textron from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Textron from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $396,178.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,447.64. This trade represents a 23.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

