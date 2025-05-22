Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 160,380 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,120 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 160,380 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHP. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NYSE BHP opened at $49.35 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $63.21. The stock has a market cap of $125.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

