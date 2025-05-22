Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $387,000 Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,664,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,002 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,778,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,767,000 after buying an additional 350,809 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,081,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,853,000 after buying an additional 556,761 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,709,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,594,000 after buying an additional 530,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,209,000 after buying an additional 15,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $18,999,995.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,020,870 shares in the company, valued at $218,956,009.50. The trade was a 7.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $119,056.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,105.72. This represents a 79.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley downgraded Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amkor Technology from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.11. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.78%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Further Reading

