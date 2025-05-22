Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $447,000 Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,084 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 836.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Monument Capital Management grew its position in International Bancshares by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $63.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.83. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $76.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.03.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.22 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 38.65%.

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.