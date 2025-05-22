Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $475,000 Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Western Union by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Western Union by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Western Union by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 61,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Western Union by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Western Union Stock Performance

WU stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.46. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Western Union had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.07%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

