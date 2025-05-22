Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $531,000 Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kemper from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kemper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $62.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $53.57 and a 1-year high of $73.01. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Kemper’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 23.93%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

