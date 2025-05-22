Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,916 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 457.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,748 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of F5 by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 194,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,013 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 49,629 shares in the last quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,856,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $286.26 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.45 and a 1 year high of $313.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. F5 had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $590.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total transaction of $344,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,446,454.39. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marianne Budnik sold 1,872 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total transaction of $488,067.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,689.04. This represents a 60.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,305 shares of company stock worth $2,561,360 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on F5 from $269.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on F5 from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.56.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

