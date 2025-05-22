Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:NEU opened at $645.25 on Thursday. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $480.00 and a one year high of $653.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $582.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.41.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $13.26 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 35.48%. The business had revenue of $700.95 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.43, for a total transaction of $199,795.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,989.94. The trade was a 46.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

