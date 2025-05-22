Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 218.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Nordstrom by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of JWN opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

