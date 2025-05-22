NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 931,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,086 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $16,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMR. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 111,812 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 217,998 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Insider Activity at NuScale Power

In related news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 31,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $494,487.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,985 shares in the company, valued at $470,764.50. The trade was a 51.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 24,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $357,453.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,149 shares in the company, valued at $16,683.48. This trade represents a 95.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,392 shares of company stock worth $3,138,221 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Stock Up 1.8%

NuScale Power stock opened at $23.90 on Thursday. NuScale Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 72.85% and a negative net margin of 1,089.32%. The business had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

