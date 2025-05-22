Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,488,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,393 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.24% of Privia Health Group worth $29,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,824,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,868,000 after buying an additional 958,418 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,418,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after buying an additional 503,002 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,487,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,587,000 after buying an additional 378,255 shares during the period. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 663,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after buying an additional 263,397 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,321,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $23.80 on Thursday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63.

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $83,016.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,995.91. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $352,283.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,281 shares in the company, valued at $10,598,375.73. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,579 shares of company stock worth $1,226,367 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

