Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,612 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enpro were worth $33,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Enpro by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enpro by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Enpro by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 313,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,108,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Enpro by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Enpro by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on NPO shares. Sidoti upgraded Enpro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Enpro from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Enpro Stock Performance

Shares of NPO opened at $180.22 on Thursday. Enpro Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.50 and a 12 month high of $214.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.33. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Enpro’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Insider Activity at Enpro

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $199,061.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

