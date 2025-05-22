Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.93% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics worth $32,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,341,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,167 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,059,000 after purchasing an additional 363,394 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,280,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,315,000 after purchasing an additional 149,724 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,245,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,433,000 after acquiring an additional 90,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,022,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,374,000 after acquiring an additional 24,464 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

MLTX stock opened at $38.54 on Thursday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MLTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.