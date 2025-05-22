Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,239,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,015 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.28% of Veritex worth $33,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 63.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 45,787 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $1,057,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Stock Down 3.4%

VBTX opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $31.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06.

Veritex Increases Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.73 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VBTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Veritex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group raised shares of Veritex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

