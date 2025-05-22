Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 101,719 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 832,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,719 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $31,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $55,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,737,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,084,000 after acquiring an additional 606,055 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 341.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 499,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 386,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,367,000 after acquiring an additional 385,983 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,690,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,338,000 after acquiring an additional 356,368 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PECO stock opened at $34.35 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average is $36.73.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $178.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 215.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

