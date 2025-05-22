Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 105,374 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 105,374 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.00% of Trinity Industries worth $28,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Trinity Industries from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $25.73 on Thursday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

In other news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 9,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $288,051.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,486.58. The trade was a 7.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

