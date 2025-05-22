Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 46,453 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,453 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $31,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,283,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,674,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2,923.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,154 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 740.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,357,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,624 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,147,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $46.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average is $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 105.78, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.60. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $78.29.

Insider Activity

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $120.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $639,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,538 shares in the company, valued at $7,838,755.86. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $101,242.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,715.36. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,490 shares of company stock valued at $777,363 over the last three months. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Williams Trading set a $60.00 price target on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

