Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,001,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,114 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Teradata worth $31,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Teradata by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 2,111.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDC. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Teradata from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Northland Capmk cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.85 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 149.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

