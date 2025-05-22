Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,804,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,253 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $31,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 258,897 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 66,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,927,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,978,000 after buying an additional 1,267,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1,195.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 653,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after buying an additional 602,905 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

International Game Technology Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of IGT stock opened at $14.97 on Thursday. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.61.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.30 million. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

International Game Technology Profile

(Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Further Reading

