Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,093 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $33,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 325.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, CEO Philip G. Brace purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $661,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS stock opened at $71.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.93 and a 1-year high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $953.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 109.80%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

