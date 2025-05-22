Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,040,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,009 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Conagra Brands worth $28,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Obermeyer Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 163,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 32,495 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 3,661.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 12,521 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 20,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 471,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after buying an additional 35,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 2.7%

NYSE CAG opened at $22.48 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 205.88%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.