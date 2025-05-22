Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,844 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of American Financial Group worth $29,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,287,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,134,857,000 after buying an additional 99,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,146,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,566,000 after buying an additional 207,285 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 996,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,481,000 after purchasing an additional 63,193 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,419,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $122.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.49. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.72. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.73 and a 12-month high of $150.19.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.36). American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on American Financial Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

