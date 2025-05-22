Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $28.70 Million Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,861 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of CSW Industrials worth $28,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 510.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,989 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,506.24. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.21, for a total value of $61,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,729.99. This represents a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,736 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CSW Industrials from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $364.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.50.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $314.45 on Thursday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.11 and a 52-week high of $436.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 0.96.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

