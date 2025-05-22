Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $29.86 Million Holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 722,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,746 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $54.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $111.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Heron acquired 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $60,835.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 163,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,211.51. The trade was a 0.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 7,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $348,330.59. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,672 shares in the company, valued at $825,489.12. The trade was a 29.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,764 shares of company stock worth $4,109,161. Company insiders own 14.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

