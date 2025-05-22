Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $30.16 Million Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of AAON worth $30,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in AAON by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AAON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in AAON by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its position in AAON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of AAON opened at $100.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $144.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.60.

AAON Announces Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. AAON had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

AAON declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CJS Securities raised AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAON

Insider Activity at AAON

In other AAON news, Director Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 21,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $2,225,632.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,617.92. This represents a 70.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 37,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total value of $3,651,959.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,256,714.80. The trade was a 36.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,823 shares of company stock worth $7,122,451 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.