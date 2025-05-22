Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $30.46 Million Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,190 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $30,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,445,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,409,000 after acquiring an additional 414,236 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,872,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,802,000 after buying an additional 1,240,478 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,598,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,127,000 after buying an additional 146,338 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,273,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,254,000 after buying an additional 266,167 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $156,888,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $86.71 on Thursday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $64.73 and a 1-year high of $105.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Logitech International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOGI. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Logitech International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Logitech International from $97.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Logitech International from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

