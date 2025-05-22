Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $30.80 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,489 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $30,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,326,000 after buying an additional 131,515 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $900,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after buying an additional 21,466 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.10.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $182.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.41 and a 200-day moving average of $175.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $585.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 39.52%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Stories

