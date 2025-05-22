Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $31.49 Million Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 212,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,637 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $31,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 302.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Freshpet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $85.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $164.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $263.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.57 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Freshpet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Freshpet from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

