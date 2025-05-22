Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $31.62 Million Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,329 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $31,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,961,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,703,000 after buying an additional 42,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 819,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,615,000 after buying an additional 39,877 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,047,000 after buying an additional 79,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,044,000 after buying an additional 50,504 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $168.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.37. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $145.70 and a 52-week high of $186.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.03). Balchem had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $250.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCPC. HC Wainwright set a $180.00 price objective on Balchem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Balchem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

