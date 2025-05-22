Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $31.88 Million Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,790 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Huron Consulting Group worth $31,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $12,197,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 601,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,722,000 after buying an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $150.47 on Thursday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.87 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.52. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $404.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HURN. Wedbush upped their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 27,672 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $4,037,621.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,835,927.38. The trade was a 25.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $75,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,127.44. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,801 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

