Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,506 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $28,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 79,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 21,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 14,418 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,262.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 40,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,422.7% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,225,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $219.64 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.84 and a fifty-two week high of $296.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.44.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $208.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MKTX. William Blair began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on MarketAxess from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.78.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

